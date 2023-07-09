It's been a tough time for most big-name running backs seeking big-time money. But former Vikings star Dalvin Cook isn't hurting for suitors. With multiple contract offers since his release from Minnesota, the Pro Bowler is fielding interest from nearly the entire AFC East division, according to ESPN.

However, Cook isn't willing to accept his hometown Miami Dolphins' current contract offer -- though he does have interest in joining the Dolphins -- and doesn't see an urgency to sign with a team right now, according to an ESPN report. Cook is also reportedly looking for additional leverage in his contract negotiations by waiting to sign until after the July 17 deadline for teams to come to long-term contract agreements with their franchise-tagged players. Notable tagged running backs who could help reset Cook's market include the Giants' Saquon Barkley, the Raiders' Josh Jacobs, or perhaps the Cowboys' Tony Pollard.

Other teams still believe Cook has the Dolphins atop his wish list, per ESPN, and the running back has all but confirmed as much. Aside from frequently sharing fans' social media posts linking him to his hometown team, Cook recently called the Dolphins' outside-zone running scheme a "perfect fit" for his skill set. Cook has also hinted he'd embrace the Jets, however, sharing reports of New York "doing their homework" on a move that would pair the ball-carrier with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After releasing veteran James Robinson, the Patriots are "at least intrigued" by the possibility of adding Cook, Jeremy Fowler reported recently, specifically to pair with second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson. Head coach Bill Belichick, who reunited with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien this offseason, may be leading the charge, sensing "the urgency to improve that offense."

Though they haven't garnered as much attention in the Cook sweepstakes, the AFC East's Bills could also be in the mix. Buffalo shuffled its RB room this offseason after losing starter Devin Singletary in free agency, and Cook's younger brother, James, is currently poised to take over the lead role. Joining the Bills might lessen his brother's responsibilities, but James has already hinted he'd embrace the opportunity to play alongside his sibling.