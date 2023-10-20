The Detroit Lions spent significant capital at the 2023 NFL Draft to bring Jahmyr Gibbs to the Motor City with the No. 12 overall pick and they are now going to ask for first-round production from the rookie. Heading into Week 7, the Detroit backfield is banged up but is slated to see the return of Gibbs, who missed the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Upon his return, head coach Dam Campbell told reporters that, because of injuries to the backfield, Gibbs will be leaned on heavily as they visit the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday.

"Certainly, I think he's going to need to take the load of (the work)," Campbell said, via NFL.com. "We're just going to have to see where he's at. I'd like to say we want to be careful with him, but the reality of it is we need him. We'll go as far as he can take us here, trying to be as smart as we can, but he's gotta go. He's ready, he's ready."

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB • #26 Att 39 Yds 179 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Gibbs was officially listed as limited in the Lions' first two practices this week, but Campbell did say he "looked pretty good" on Thursday. He'll look to be carrying the slack with starter David Montgomery (rib) expected to miss this game, and fellow back Craig Reynolds (hamstring, toe) also dealing with injuries. That leaves Detroit extremely thin at that position, thus thrusting Gibbs into the limelight.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Coming into the year, there was plenty of hype surrounding Gibbs' impact on this offense, particularly because of how aggressively the Lions pursued him. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson even teased that the team was going to use Gibbs in "some ways that people don't quite think we might." However, that debut was a bit muted as Gibbs has played second fiddle to Montgomery even before missing time with the hamstring injury. In spurts, we have seen flashes from Gibbs, including a 17-carry, 80-yard rushing performance against the Falcons in Week 3, and a seven-catch game against the Seahawks in Week 2.

With a greater workload incoming, a breakout for Gibbs would be a welcomed sight for a Lions team that not only needs the production from that position but has eyes for a deep playoff run.