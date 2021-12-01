The New York Giants are just one game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC, yet may not have their starting quarterback for a few weeks.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Daniel Jones suffered a neck strain in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles and is considered "week-to-week." With Jones sidelined, backup quarterback Mike Glennon is expected to start in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones went 19 of 30 for 202 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win, not having an interception or a fumble in the game for the first time since Week 7. He has completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions for an 84.8 passer rating this season, only missing significant snaps in a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys due to a concussion. Glennon filled in for Jones during that game, going 16 of 25 for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Giants are signing Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills practice squad, bracing in case Jones suffered a significant injury. Head coach Joe Judge doesn't speak until Wednesday, and will likely provide a further development on Jones' playing status.

Jones' injury occurred on the second play from scrimmage, per Pelissero, when he got hit as he slid during a quarterback keeper. Neither Judge nor Jones were asked about the injury after Sunday's win.