Deion Sanders: Broncos need to trade for Eli Manning because Trevor Siemian isn't the answer

Barring a sudden change in fortunes, the Giants will be lucky to win six games this season. They're currently 1-6, dead last in their division and one of the NFC's worst teams. And that reality has a lot to do with recent trade rumors involving veteran quarterback Eli Manning, who is wasting the final years of his career on a team that isn't going anywhere.

Earlier in the month, the Jaguars were an oft-mentioned destination for Manning, where he could replace the eminently replaceable Blake Bortles and have a top-10 running game to go along with league's best defense.

And this week, Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders floated another team: The Denver Broncos. And he made a direct plea to Denver general manager John Elway.

"You're very familiar with the Manning family, especially Archie," Sanders said during a segment of "21st & Prime." "Call him. It worked with Peyton. Let's free Eli from the Giants."

There's more.

"Because the quarterbacking that they're displaying right now, Elway has to be sick and throwing up in that wonderful luxury box he sits in during the game," he said. "Free Eli, please."

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian has struggled this season, including Sunday's loss to the Chargers in which he lost a fumble and threw an interception. The issues extend beyond Siemian to the rest of the offense but the second-year starter has been bad; Siemian ranks 24th among all passers, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.

"The quarterback is the problem, they can say what they want," Sanders continued. "The quarterback is the problem. The quarterback's a little sensitive. They're the most sensitive creatures, besides receivers, in our game. They are sensitive. So you really can't say nothin' about them. The quarterback is the problem."

It's worth pointing out that Manning hasn't been much better than Siemian; he ranks 21st in Football Outsiders' metrics. Also of note: Manning was asked about the Jaguars trade rumors and we'd imagine his feelings about playing for the Broncos are similar.

"I don't want to play anywhere else," he said earlier this month. "I love this team, love this organization, and I want to be here."

Manning has played for the Giants since coming into the league in 2004. And it's where he'd like to stay until he retires.

"That's always the goal," he said. "You always want to come to a place and make an impact, stay in one spot, and I think that's always the mindset. I hope that will be the case."

Meanwhile, Broncos coach Vance Joseph makes it clear that Siemian is his guy. "Absolutely. He's our quarterback," Joseph told reporters Monday. "He can't play well if he's not being protected."

There's also this: If Joseph was to bench Siemian, Plan B would be Brock Osweiler.