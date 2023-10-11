The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Dallas Cowboys in a 42-10 win on Sunday. Following that horrific loss by the Cowboys, Colorado head coach and former Cowboys star Deion Sanders chimed in and said that he "felt bad" for quarterback Dak Prescott.

"I just felt bad for Dak," Sanders said during an appearance on "Inside the NFL." "I really did, I felt bad for Dak because I think Dak is better than that. He truly, he's going to show that, but I felt bad for him."

Prescott struggled in Sunday's game as he completed just 14-of-24 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown to go along with three interceptions. The Cowboys ended up pulling Prescott and a host of their starters in the fourth quarter after the game was out of hand.

The Cowboys only ended up mustering 197 yards of total offense and fell behind early. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a slightly better day with four touchdown passes against the Cowboys' defense.

Up to this point, Prescott has had his fair share of struggles this season. He's completing 69.4 percent of his passes but has only thrown five touchdowns compared to four interceptions. Prescott will have a chance to bounce back on Monday night when the Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.