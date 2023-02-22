Derek Carr is currently searching for a new home somewhere in the NFL. While those areas include New Orleans, New York, and possibly even Carolina, one of the interested clubs has a pitch that includes the quarterback looking beyond his playing days and ending up in Canton with a gold jacket.

The 31-year-old quarterback recently visited with the Jets, and New York apparently made a strong push to bring Carr aboard. That visit, per ESPN, went well from both sides, with the Jets selling Carr on their ready-made roster that will be able to not only contend for the playoffs upon his potential arrival in 2023 but for the Super Bowl right out of the gate. On top of pitching overall team success, this latest report notes that the Jets told Carr that they believe if he comes to their organization and wins, he could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The Big Apple, a Lombardi Trophy, and a gold jacket?! Was the moon not available?

While Carr is a solid Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback and would certainly be an upgrade from the play New York received last year, projecting him to end up a first-ballot Hall of Famer would be a remarkable turn of events considering where he's currently at in his career. He will be 32 years old by the start of next season and is without a single playoff win. For those wondering at home, Y.A. Tittle is the only Hall of Fame quarterback since 1960 who doesn't have a playoff win.

Derek Carr LV • QB • #4 CMP% 60.8 YDs 3522 TD 24 INT 14 YD/Att 7.02 View Profile

Becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer may be a bit overzealous on the part of the Jets, but they are correct in their pitch when they say they'll be a playoff contender with Carr at the helm.

Outside of the quarterback position, New York has a roster with budding stars on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they boast one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL in Sauce Gardner, who headlined a defense that ranked fifth in the NFL in DVOA last year. The offense struggled because of Zach Wilson and overall poor play at quarterback, but the unit does have intriguing weapons like Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, fellow wideout Elijah Moore, and second-year running back Breece Hall. Inserting Carr into that young core would make New York a legit contender in the AFC East and possibly even a sexy sleeper selection to win it all.

The roster alone makes New York a compelling landing spot for Carr. So, while talking about a first-ballot candidacy for the Hall of Fame may be getting too far ahead of themselves, the Jets do have arguably the best setup for him to even entertain those ideas. But let's get a few playoff wins under his belt -- with whichever franchise he ultimately picks -- before we spark up that debate.