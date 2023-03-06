Instead of the Big Apple, Derek Carr is heading to New Orleans. The Saints are closing in on a four-year deal with the former Pro Bowl quarterback, according to NFL Media Monday.

Recent reports suggested that Jets were the frontrunners to land Carr. Yet the Saints, who had been in the running to acquire him from the beginning, managed to lure the offseason's top available quarterback.

The Raiders' all-time career passing leader, Carr was a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his nine years with the franchise. A league MVP candidate prior to getting hurt late in the 2016 season, Carr led the Raiders to the franchise's only two playoff appearances since 2002.

Carr was benched this past year after having one of his best seasons to date in 2021. Despite an in-season coaching change and the arrest of receiver Henry Ruggs III, Carr still managed to throw for over 4,800 yards while completing over 68% of his passes during the 2021 season. His play that season helped the Raiders make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The 2022 season, however, was one of Carr's worst. The nine-year veteran completed just 60.8% of his passes, his lowest mark since his rookie season. He also threw 14 interceptions in just 15 starts as Las Vegas went 6-9 with Carr under center -- despite the addition of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who lost both of his starts as the Raiders finished the season with a 6-11 record.

While his initial plan was to retire as a Raider, Carr said earlier this offseason that he intended to continue his career elsewhere.

"I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way," Carr said via social media. "That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I've always wanted and what I will continue to work towards."

The Saints' offense has some talented players, most notably five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. However, the offense also has several pending question marks that includes Michael Thomas' future with the club after several injury plagued seasons. The offensive line is also in need of upgrades after being one of the league's worst units in 2022.