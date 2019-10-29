DeSean Jackson reportedly likely to return for Eagles vs. Bears after missing six games
The wide receiver's speed has been sorely missed in Philly's offense since he's been sidelined
The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled to throw the ball down the field ever since DeSean Jackson went down with an abdominal injury in Week 2, but multiple reports indicate the veteran wide receiver is finally set to return to the field on Sunday.
For weeks, head coach Doug Pederson has gone back and forth on Jackson's readiness as the 32-year-old target takes a cautious approach to recovery, but according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark and SportsRadio 94 WIP's Howard Eskin, Jackson is at a point where he "can feel like DeSean Jackson again" and is likely to return for Week 9 against the Chicago Bears.
Pederson revealed Monday that Jackson will practice this week, marking the first time the deep threat will officially do so since leaving the Eagles' Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Eskin suggested shortly afterward there is a "real good chance" Jackson will be ready to play against the Bears at home. And Clark has since cited anonymous sources in reporting that Jackson privately worked out with an Eagles quarterback on Monday, running routes for the first time since September.
Sources say this is the most optimistic the 32-year-old wide receiver has been about returning.
I'm told he flew in his trainer for the week to work with him and get him ready for Sunday and that his speed is now up to a comfortable point where he can feel like DeSean Jackson again. He was hoping to return for the (Week 7) Cowboys game, but by mid-week his speed and comfort level was not where he wanted it to be.
Jackson made his much-anticipated return to Philadelphia -- after stints in Washington and Tampa Bay -- with a Week 1 bang, scoring twice in an eight-catch, 154-yard performance as part of a big Eagles win. He managed just a few snaps the following week, however, after suffering the abdominal injury, and has been replaced with little big-play success by reserves like Nelson Agholor and Mack Hollins. The absence of his speed has been so notable, in fact, that the Eagles have been linked to wide receivers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline -- namely New York Jets speedster Robby Anderson.
