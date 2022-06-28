The NFL has been investigating Deshaun Watson for more than a year now, and that investigation took center stage this week at a hearing during which it will soon determine whether Watson deserves to be suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The hearing began on Tuesday and, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports, has officially concluded on Thursday evening. Now, after the NFL and NFLPA each laid out their cases, Watson's fate rests in the hands of the league's jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson. She will make the decision on whether Watson violated the NFL's personal conduct policy. If he did, she'll also decide how long he should be suspended.

Watson was facing a total of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits, but that number is now down to four after he reached a confidential settlement with 20 of the women. Despite the settlements, the NFL still pushed for an indefinite suspension that would last at least one full season.

As for when this decision may come down, it could still be a few weeks before we find out Watson's fate. ESPN reports that post-hearing briefs from both sides are due the week of July 11, indicating that we may not get the verdict until around that date.

If you're wondering what might happen following this hearing, here are the possible outcomes:

If we see scenario one happen, then the case is over. The NFL isn't allowed to appeal Robinson's decision if she rules that Watson did NOT violate the CBA. Meanwhile, had the two sides come to some sport of settlement prior to the conclusion of this hearing, we obviously wouldn't see either side appeal the suspension either. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported last week that settlement talks "fell apart," and the two sides weren't too eager to get back to the negotiating table, so that scenario seems to be moot.

If scenario two happens, then the process won't necessarily be over. If either side doesn't agree with the length of suspension handed out by Robinson, then they will be free to appeal. For instance, if Watson is suspended for eight games, the NFL could appeal and ask for a full season. On the other hand if Watson is suspended for a year or more, then we'll almost certainly see his side appeal the decision.

If things reach the appeal stage, that definitely becomes an advantage for the NFL because any appeal would be heard by Roger Goodell or someone who he appoints.

If you're looking for more information on Watson's case, we've answered several more questions about the situation -- like who the Browns QB might be if he gets suspended for the entire season -- and you can check that out by clicking here.