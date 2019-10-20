Devonta Freeman ejected for punching Aaron Donald during Falcons' game against Rams

Freeman was ejected in the third quarter

Devonta Freeman is obviously frustrated as it appears that his Atlanta Falcons are on the verge of dropping to 1-6 on the season. 

During the third quarter of Sunday's game between the Falcons and the visiting Los Angeles Rams, Freeman, Atlanta's two-time Pro Bowl running back, took his frustrations out on Rams All-Pro defensive tackle and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. With the Falcons trailing 20-3, Freeman punched Donald in the head following Cory Littleton's interception of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan

Donald received an unnecessary roughness penalty on the play, while Freeman was tossed from the game. The Rams' offense parlayed Littleton's interception into a 1-yard touchdown run from Jared Goff that stretched Los Angeles' lead to 27-3. 

If the score holds, the Falcons are on track to suffer their fifth straight loss, while the Rams are close to snapping their three-game losing streak after a 3-0 start to the season. 

