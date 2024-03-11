The Buffalo Bills are keeping Josh Allen's blind-side protector in place for a while longer. Left tackle Dion Dawkins will sign a three-year contract extension worth $60.5 million, according to ESPN.

After initially giving fans a scare by seemingly tweeting goodbye to Buffalo, Dawkins posted, "Yall are cra why would ever Leave Buffalo im never leaving guy Im buffalo for life."

The former second-round pick became a starter early in his rookie season, and has started all but four games for the Bills since then. He has been locked in as the left tackle for some time now, and with three consecutive Pro Bowl berths, he has been playing at the highest level of his career of late.

Dawkins previously signed a four-year, $58.3 million extension that covered the 2021 through 2024 seasons, and is headed into the final year of that contract. He carries a current base salary of $9.3 million along with a $16.6 million cap hit, according to Over the Cap, but those figures could change in conjunction with the new deal. The $20.17 million average annual value on Dawkins' extension is fifth-highest among NFL left tackles, checking in behind only Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Thomas, Trent Williams and David Bakhtiari's contracts.

After undergoing massive change everywhere else on offense since the team drafted Josh Allen in 2018, Dawkins is the one player remaining with the unit that has lasted through Allen's career. He will now stay with the team through 2027, which is notably the second-to-last year on Allen's own contract extension.