Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is in the process of choosing his next NFL team, and many expect him to head home. Cook is a Miami native, and has been tied to the Miami Dolphins ever since his release.

The Dolphins do not have a massive need at the running back position. In fact, they have quite the loaded room -- but not loaded enough according to fullback Alec Ingold. He's all for his Dolphins signing the four-time Pro Bowler.

"Man, we've got a plethora of backs right now, especially with our [third]-round pick, Devon [Achane]," Ingold said during a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "We've got Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed. We got some dawgs here, so having Dalvin Cook in the mix, that competition breeds excellence. You want as much good quality backs as you can possibly have, especially in our offense when guys can really make something happen with it. You can get the ball, you can touch it a million different ways. You've got out of the backfield, you've got in the backfield, outside zone, inside zone. We're gonna run some routes.

"More backs! Give me all the backs! Can we have 15 running backs in the training camp room? I would love it."

Improving the ground game was surely near the top of Mike McDaniel's offseason to-do list. Despite making his name scheming for the run with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami was tied in having the seventh-worst rushing attack in McDaniel's first season as head coach (99.2 rushing yards per game). The Dolphins' passing game, on the other hand, was No. 4 in the league. Imagine if Miami adds one of the best running backs in the NFL in Cook.

Cook is the only NFL player to rush for 1,110-plus yards in each of the last four years. In 2022, he played a full season for the first time in his career and rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Reports indicate Cook wants some decent money with his next contract, but moving back to Miami has surely piqued his interest.