Dolphins cheerleader facing criminal charges after attacking ex-boyfriend during alleged burglary

A Miami Dolphins cheerleader had to spend one night in jail this week after being charged for an alleged burglary involving her ex-boyfriend in Florida.

The cheerleader, identified as Whitney Robertson, turned herself into police on April 3 and was charged with one count of burglary with assault or battery over an incident that took place on March 26. After spending Wednesday night in jail, Robertson was released Thursday after posting a $5,000 bond

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, Robertson became irate when she learned that her ex-boyfriend was having dinner at his house with another woman. During the dinner, Robertson walked up to the house and let herself in through a back door, and that's apparently when the chaos started.

"(Robertson) then picked up a lit candle that was on the top of the dinner table and threw it towards both victims, striking (the man) on his right hand, causing a visible bruise," an officer wrote in the report. "Both victims then ran into the living room in fear of (Robertson). (Robertson) then proceeded to pick up the porcelain plates from the dinner table and throw them at the victims."

After the woman escaped to a bedroom, the man was able to calm the situation by taking Robertson outside and locking the doors to his house. According to the report, Robertson and the man had only been dating for about three weeks before breaking up. The two went their separate ways roughly one week before the March 26 incident.

According to NBC Miami, Robertson left the house with the woman's cell phone, which is why she was charged with burglary.

On the Dolphins' end, the team is currently looking into the situation.

"We were recently made aware of this report and are in the process of gathering more information on the matter," the team said, via the Miami Herald.

According to Robertson's bio on the team's website, the 25-year-old has been a Dolphins cheerleader for the past two seasons.