Dolphins find Jarvis Landry's replacement at half the cost by signing Albert Wilson

It's not free agency if the Dolphins aren't churning their roster in weird ways, and this year featured another case of Miami getting rid of a player it drafted and developed and replacing him with a player they signed in free agency. Usually it's a bunch of linebackers, but this time it was a wide receiver, with Miami dumping Jarvis Landry and replacing him with Albert Wilson, according to reports.

Landry, taken by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, was traded to the Browns last week, with Miami having tagged Landry at the price of $16 million for a single year, then shipping him out of town.

His replacement will come from the unknown of free agency, with the Dolphins reportedly inking a deal with wideout Albert Wilson. Good news: it sounds as if Wilson will be substantially cheaper, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Wilson is signing a three-year contract that will pay him $24 million.

So that's good by the Dolphins, with them spending much less on Wilson than they were going to spend on Landry, whose contract could have backfired in the Dolphins' face. If they used the franchise tag on him and couldn't find a trading partner, Miami was going to be stuck either having a $16 million cap hold for this year on a slot receiver or facing a situation where they had to give Landry a massive extension. The Browns are expected to sign Landry to a multi-year deal.

Wilson does not have quite the production of Landry, having recorded just 124 catches in his career. Landry, by comparison, had 112 catches last year alone, even though he averaged only 8.8 yards per catch.

For his career, Wilson averages 12.5 yards per catch, while Landry is at 10.1. So there's some similarity in terms of the players.

Wilson is also just 25 years old and a Florida native; he fits the bill for a guy who Miami can incorporate in the offense. The Chiefs weren't bringing him back after splurging big in free agency and signing Sammy Watkins to a $48 million deal over three years.

The Dolphins are also already invested in the wideout position, having drafted DeVante Parker and signed Kenny Stills previously. They continually have weird offseasons, but Miami does have a nice collection of weapons at wide receiver for Ryan Tannehill.

Or whoever they draft at No. 11 this year in the draft.