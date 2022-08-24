The Miami Dolphins elected to slap the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki earlier this offseason. After not agreeing to a long-term extension by the mid-July deadline, he's now set to play the 2022 season on a one-year tender that'll pay him $10.9 million. While he's currently slated to make that dough by working in Miami's offense, that could change by the time Week 1 rolls around.

The Dolphins have brought up Gesicki's name to other teams in trade talks, according to Pro Football Focus. While that hardly guarantees the tight end will be dealt, as the report notes, it does highlight the team's willingness to possibly move him.

Gesicki has spent his entire career with the Dolphins after they drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but this is a bit of a transition year for him as he's essentially changing positions. Prior to this year, Gesicki was lining up and playing as a big wide receiver. Now, under new head coach Mike McDaniel, he's working more as a traditional in-line tight end that has more blocking obligations, similar to how the 49ers -- McDaniel's former team -- use star tight end George Kittle.

Mike Gesicki MIA • TE • 88 TAR 112 REC 73 REC YDs 780 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

In 2021, he lined up in the slot on 412 of Miami's offensive snaps (most among tight ends), out wide on 218 snaps, and as an actual tight end on 140 snaps.

So far this summer, Gesicki had some troubles as a blocker. In Miami's most recent preseason exhibition against the Raiders, Gesicki was responsible for backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater getting sacked for a safety in the second quarter. With his hand in the dirt, Gesicki was slow off the snap and allowed the edge rusher for the Raiders to fly by him and flush Bridgewater out of the pocket and into an eventual safety.

While Gesicki can certainly be a solid piece to Miami's passing game, the fact that he may not be suitable for this position change may be what is opening the possibility of a trade. Of course, given that $10.9 million cap hit, the Dolphins won't cut him, but if a team does need a boost in the passing game, it appears like Miami is willing to listen to offers at the very least.

Outside of Gesicki, the Dolphins tight end room currently consists of Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter, and rookie Tanner Conner.