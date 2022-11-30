Mike McDaniel has taken the NFL by storm with his innovative offensive schemes and his ability to put his offensive players in the best position to succeed. The Miami Dolphins have tied a franchise record by scoring 30-plus points in four consecutive games for a reason.

While McDaniel has been a revelation while directing the offense, he's also been personable in the locker room and on the sidelines. The Dolphins head coach showed his humorous side during Sunday's blowout win over the Houston Texans, at the expense of franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa,

McDaniel got Tagovailoa laughing when he dropped a nugget about his high school highlight reel. Paramount+'s Inside The NFL got the exchange between the quarterback and head coach, which caused Tagovailoa to just walk away with laughter.

"I was thinking about when you randomly hit me up that you were YouTubing me. And so I YouTubed you and saw this Trent Dilfer thing showing all this high school s--- from you. Bro, your technique was trash! Thank God for Bev (Dolphins offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell)."

Tua's response: "What are you talking about? No rhythm? No timing?"

This was a fun exchange between the two, but McDaniel may have a point here. Naturally, quarterbacks develop and learn new techniques over time, but this is something Tagovailoa likely has heard before."

Tagovailoa has completed 69.7% of his passes for 2,564 yards with 19 touchdowns to three interceptions and a 115.8 passer rating on the year. He leads the NFL in touchdown rate (6.7%), yards per attempt (9.0), yards per completion (12.7), and passer rating.

Whatever issues Tagovailoa had with his mechanics, McDaniel and company clearly have fixed them.