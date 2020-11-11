Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has won his first two starts with the Miami Dolphins, but he will now have to operate without one of his top wide receivers. On Wednesday morning, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins were placing wide receiver Preston Williams on IR with a foot injury. Williams hobbled off the field after catching a nine-yard touchdown in the Dolphins' 34-31 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and while he will now have to miss a minimum of three games, it could be longer.

"More significant than we thought," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Wednesday, via Salguero.

Williams was able to get up and celebrate after scoring his touchdown on Sunday, but then appeared to be hurt after teammate Christian Wilkins jumped on him shortly after in the end zone. From there, Williams needed help from other teammates walking towards the sideline.

The second-year wideout has caught 35 passes for 288 yards and a team-leading four touchdowns so far this season. While fellow wideout DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki have more receiving yards through eight games, Tagovailoa has made it a point to look Williams' way in the receiving game since being inserted into the starting lineup. In Tagovailoa's two starts, he has targeted Williams 10 times -- which is more than any other receiver on roster. Williams has caught six of those targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in those two two games.

With Williams out, expect Mack Hollins and Jakeem Grant to play larger roles in the passing game. The two combined to catch five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals on Sunday.