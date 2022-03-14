In the days leading up to 2022 NFL free agency, the Sun Sentinel reported Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah was leaning toward leaving Miami, likely for a bigger payday on the open market. On Monday, minutes before the start of the league's legal-tampering period, the Dolphins paid up, re-signing their pending free agent to a four-year, $65 million deal that'll keep the former Super Bowl champion in town through 2025, as ESPN and NFL Media reported via agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Ogbah's new contract includes $32M fully guaranteed, Rosenhaus told ESPN. The extension will pay the defensive end an average of $16.25M per season, making him roughly one of the top 15 highest-paid players at his position. That annual value eclipses those of top 2021 free agent additions like the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson ($15M), the Jets' Carl Lawson ($15M) and the Patriots' Matt Judon ($13.6M).

A second-round pick of the Browns in 2016, Ogbah would've been one of the top edge rushers available had he hit free agency, establishing himself as one of the Dolphins' top defenders over the last two seasons. After signing a two-year, $15M deal with Miami in 2020, Ogbah logged back-to-back nine-sack seasons as an end in the Dolphins' 3-4 front. He also totaled 45 quarterback hits from 2020-2021, to go along with 15 tackles for loss.