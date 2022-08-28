Two days after hosting former Patriots standout Trey Flowers for a workout, the Dolphins have signed the veteran pass rusher ahead of the 2022 season, according to ESPN. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Flowers spent the last three years with the Lions but is best known for his time in New England. Now, he's back in the AFC East, giving Miami added depth for the new year.

The 29-year-old Flowers was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2015, emerging as a starter the following year. A hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker on Bill Belichick's defense, he logged at least 6.5 sacks in three straight seasons with New England. The Lions made him one of their biggest investments of 2019 free agency, with Flowers inking a five-year, $90 million deal to reunite with ex-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in Detroit.

Flowers struggled to stand out after leaving the Patriots, however. After a solid debut season that included seven sacks and two forced fumbles, he missed a combined 19 games due to injury from 2020-2021, totaling just 3.5 sacks.

He figures to serve a reserve role in Miami's pass rushing rotation, behind starting linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram, who also arrived this offseason. The team recently lost backup Andrew Van Ginkel to an appendix issue.