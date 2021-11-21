Whatever the New York Jets' expectations were heading into the season, they were probably hoping for better results on defense. They get another shot to tighten things up against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, who have won their last two games and are finding the toughness that eluded them at the start of the season. Jets head coach Robert Saleh left his post as the 49ers defensive coordinator after San Francisco finished with the fifth-best defense in 2020. Heading into Week 11, the Jets have the league's worst defense, having allowed the most points and the most yards. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Dolphins vs. Jets will line it up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Miami is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Jets vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 44.5. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Jets vs. Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Week 11 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Jets

Before you tune in to Sunday's Jets vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 11 of the 2021 season on an incredible 128-89 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jets vs. Dolphins, the model is picking New York to cover as a 3.5-point underdog. New York is set to resurrect Joe Flacco as its starting quarterback this week in hopes that the personnel change will throw the Dolphins off. Flacco actually got some reps last week in the Jets' loss to the Bills and completed all three of his passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins have been much better at defending opposing passing attacks over the last few weeks but wouldn't have relevant tape on Flacco to draw from in preparation for this week's matchup.

The X-Factor in the game for the Jets might not even be Flacco at all. Running backs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson have emerged as reliable all-purpose playmakers for New York out the backfield. Outside of their contributions to the ground game, they have combined for 55 receptions on 82 targets in the passing game. This season, Miami has had some trouble dealing with pass-catching running backs and have allowed them to make 52 catches on 70 targets.

Flacco's last start was nearly one year ago to the day when he threw for 205 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a loss during his last stint with the Jets. The 36-year-old is likely to check the ball down frequently, and the model predicts that the Jets' RB duo will combine for over 100 yards of total offense to help New York cover against the spread on Sunday.

