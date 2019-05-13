Doug Baldwin appears to announce retirement on Twitter just days after being cut by Seahawks
Is Doug Baldwin hanging up his cleats for good?
Not many NFL players get to spend their entire career with one team, but it seems Doug Baldwin will be able to say that after he appeared to announce his retirement on Sunday.
Although Baldwin never actually used the words "retirement," the receiver did seem to indicate that he was done with football when he sent out a tweet that featured Jon Snow from "Game of Thrones."
"My watch has ended."
The tweet was sent out just three days after the Seahawks cut Baldwin with a "failed physical" designation.
On one hand, it's possible Baldwin sent out the tweet because he's a huge "Game of Thrones" fan and he just wanted to be part of the hoopla for the series, which aired its penultimate episode on Sunday. On the other hand, viewing the tweet as a retirement announcement makes way more sense because Baldwin sent it out after writing a lengthy letter to his younger self on Sunday night that went on for nearly 20 tweets.
(You can read the entire letter by clicking here and heading to his Twitter profile).
In the letter, Baldwin points out the adversity he had to overcome to get to the NFL and the friends he made along the way. The former Stanford player went undrafted out of college, before signing with the Seahawks in May 2011.
The 30-year-old also pointed out that he almost quit football after his junior year at Stanford.
It's a good thing for the Seahawks that Baldwin didn't quit, because he ended up putting together one of the most underrated receiving careers in NFL history. During his eight seasons in the NFL, Baldwin caught 493 passes for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns. That scoring total includes a 2015 season when he led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches.
The two-time Pro Bowler also came up big multiple times for the Seahawks in the postseason. In 13 career playoff games, Baldwin caught six touchdown passes and topped the 80-yard mark a total of five times. Baldwin also scored a touchdown in each Super Bowl he played, including the 43-8 win the Seahawks had over Peyton Manning's Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Baldwin missed three games due to injury in 2018 and by the time December rolled around last season, he admitted that he was definitely on the downside of his career.
"Oh, I am on the downside of my career. I'm 30 years old," Baldwin said at the time.
If Baldwin had decided to return in 2019, he would have had to make a comeback from a sports hernia surgery that he underwent this offseason. Instead of dealing with another year of pain, Baldwin decided it was time to hang up his cleats for good, which means, yes, it looks like his "watch" in Seattle has finally come to an end.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
49ers won't be on Hard Knocks
The Giants, Raiders, Lions, and Washington are the remaining teams
-
Aaron Rodgers was on 'Game of Thrones'
Rodgers portrays a soldier in the Lannister army
-
Gunther Cunningham dies at age 72
Cunningham coached in the NFL from 1982 through 2016
-
How Steelers can improve Super Bowl odds
How will Pittsburgh cope in a world without Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell?
-
5 teams that can actually win Super Bowl
There are always surprising teams that make the playoffs, but only these five could actually...
-
Christian McCaffrey looks like the Hulk
McCaffrey was used as a true workhouse back last season, and is preparing to be that again...