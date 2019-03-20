Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Looking at another surgery

Baldwin (knee, shoulder, groin) may need surgery for a sports hernia in early April, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Already recovering from knee and shoulder surgeries, Baldwin revealed Wednesday that he expects to have another procedure this offseason, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. He can probably be ruled out for OTAs and June minicamp, with availability for the start of training camp in late July far from a guarantee. A knee injury cost Baldwin three games in 2018, marking his first absences since 2012 amidst his second-worst season for receptions (50) and yards (618). The 30-year-old wide receiver makes for a reasonable bounce-back candidate in the third season of a four-year, $46 million contract, but it's worrisome that his offseason will be devoted to recovery and rehab.

