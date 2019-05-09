Doug Baldwin: Released by Seahawks
Baldwin (knee/shoulder/groin) was released Thursday by the Seahawks with a failed physical designation.
Baldwin has taken a beating over his storied eight-year career. This offseason, he underwent three surgeries for three separate injuries, which has him leaning towards retirement, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. His release was clearly a hard decision for the Seahawks to make, but one that opens a roster spot for Seattle and clears the way for second-round rookie D.K. Metcalf to grow into a starting role opposite Tyler Lockett.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Contemplating retirement•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: No timetable for recovery•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Recovery timetable laid out•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Scheduled for another surgery•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Looking at another surgery•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Bouncing back from procedures•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country