Doug Baldwin: Released by Seahawks

Baldwin (knee/shoulder/groin) was released Thursday by the Seahawks with a failed physical designation.

Baldwin has taken a beating over his storied eight-year career. This offseason, he underwent three surgeries for three separate injuries, which has him leaning towards retirement, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. His release was clearly a hard decision for the Seahawks to make, but one that opens a roster spot for Seattle and clears the way for second-round rookie D.K. Metcalf to grow into a starting role opposite Tyler Lockett.

