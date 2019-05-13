Doug Baldwin: Says farewell to football

Baldwin (knee) appeared to announce his retirement Sunday via his personal Twitter account.

Balwin was just released by the Seahawks on Thursday with a failed physical designation, and it quickly became clear that he had no interest in playing elsewhere, especially considering the health issues he's faced of late. He underwent three procedures over the offseason for various injuries, so the decision by Seattle to cut him loose likely made Baldwin's decision an easy one. The 30-year-old wideout will finish his eight-year career with 494 catches for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns.

