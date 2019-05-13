Doug Baldwin: Says farewell to football
Baldwin (knee) appeared to announce his retirement Sunday via his personal Twitter account.
Balwin was just released by the Seahawks on Thursday with a failed physical designation, and it quickly became clear that he had no interest in playing elsewhere, especially considering the health issues he's faced of late. He underwent three procedures over the offseason for various injuries, so the decision by Seattle to cut him loose likely made Baldwin's decision an easy one. The 30-year-old wideout will finish his eight-year career with 494 catches for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns.
More News
-
Doug Baldwin: Released by Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Contemplating retirement•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: No timetable for recovery•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Recovery timetable laid out•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Scheduled for another surgery•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Looking at another surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mock Draft: Rookies fly off board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where...
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...