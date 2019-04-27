Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Contemplating retirement
Baldwin (knee/shoulder/groin) is seriously contemplating his future in the NFL due to the cumulative effect of multiple injuries, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Baldwin has undergone three surgeries this offseason for multiple nagging injuries. His most recent, on a sports hernia, led to an estimated recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks. It appears the plethora of obstacles he has faced may be enough to keep him sidelined permanently. The Seahawks only added fuel to that speculation by drafting D.K. Metcalf in the second round of the NFL Draft. The 30-year-old receiver has spent all eight seasons of his career in Seattle and accumulated 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns in the process. Obviously, there is plenty of time before the season starts for him him to make up his mind, but the Seahawks appear to be preparing for other options.
