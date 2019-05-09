Seahawks release Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor with failed physical designations, likely ending their careers

The Seattle Seahawks have undergone a lot of changes over the past few years, and this offseason is no different. Having already traded Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seahawks will now move on without wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who reportedly has to retire due to the cumulative effect of multiple injuries, and Kam Chancellor, the longtime safety who was out all of last season due to injuries of his own.

"The Seahawks have made the difficult decision to terminate/failed physical Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in a statement. "These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture, great examples of competitiveness and leadership on the field and in the community. These legendary players will always be a part of our Seahawks family."

Baldwin is a former undrafted free agent signed in 2011, and has been one of the best and most efficient wide receivers in the NFL for a while now, working out of the slot and acting as Russell Wilson's No. 1 target in the passing game during Seattle's fantastic run during the 2010s. In eight NFL seasons, he recorded 493 catches for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns, including a league-high 14 back in 2015.

Chancellor was a fifth-round selection in 2010 and emerged as one of the best and hardest-hitting safeties in football, as well as a leader of the famed Legion of Boom. He suffered a neck injury in 2017 and has not played since.

Fellow longtime Seahawk Cliff Avril also had to retire for injury reasons, while players like Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, and Earl Thomas have all left in free agency. Along with Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson is now one of the lone remaining stalwarts from the Seahawks' Super Bowl run, which was just a few years ago.