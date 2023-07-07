Linebacker Drue Tranquill is joining an AFC West rival after spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Fresh off a career year in which he recorded 146 combined tackles and five sacks, the 27-year-old signed a deal with the Kansas City chiefs this offseason, boosting their linebacking corps in 2023.

It's always enticing when it comes to potentially joining a perennial contender like the Chiefs, but what exactly goes into how that front office recruits potential players? Tranquill recently detailed this on NFL Network, saying head coach Andy Reid actually stepped in.

"Well, obviously, to me, obviously football is a business, but football's also family," Tranquill said, via NFL.com. "I poured my heart out there for four years in L.A. Unfortunately, things didn't work out. I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff. Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, 'Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls.' I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there. So, I'm excited to join up with those guys. I'm going to miss a lot of my teammates and coaches over there in L.A., but excited for this next step."

Having the best head coach in the NFL text you "Think red. Think Super Bowls" could certainly sway you. The Chiefs have made three out of the last four Super Bowls, winning two of them. With Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback, the Chiefs have made the AFC Championship every year. Since Reid took over as head coach in 2013, Kansas City has made the postseason in nine out of 10 seasons. Talk about a dynamic duo.

Entering 2023, the Chiefs are the favorites to again win the Super Bowl (+600), per Caesars Sportsbook. They would become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.