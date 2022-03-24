The Miami Dolphins were the latest team to shake the AFC to its core by striking a blockbuster with the Kansas City Chiefs to land wideout Tyreek Hill. Just about 24 hours removed from that deal and it appears as if another trade could be on the horizon. Several teams have shown interest in Dolphins veteran receiver DeVante Parker, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Among those interested clubs, Jackson reports, is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson does note that it is unclear what the Dolphins plan to do with Parker at the moment. As things stand with the current roster, the 29-year-old is slated to compete for the No. 3 spot on the receiver depth chart with free-agent signee Cedrick Wilson. Of course, Hill and 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle are the top two options at the position.

If the team decides to move off of Parker, they could look to get back some draft capital to refill the cupboard after shipping five different picks -- including a 2022 first-rounder -- for Hill.

Parker is under contract through the 2023 season with relatively minor cap hits that are around $9 million each year. He's also due a base salary of roughly $5.7 million in both 2022 and 2023.

DeVante Parker MIA • WR • 11 TAR 73 REC 40 REC YDs 515 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The Louisville product has spent his entire career with Miami to this point after he was selected with the No. 14 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. While he does have a 1,200-yard season on his résumé, he hasn't truly lived up to that first-round billing, averaging about 675 yards a season. Still, he is a productive wideout that should provide a boost to a team that needs some pass-catching help.

As it relates to a possible pursuit by the Eagles, the team does have 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith in the fold, but not much after that with Jalen Reagor, Zach Pascal, and Quez Watkins headlining the rest of the unit, so Parker would make some sense in Philly.