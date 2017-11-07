Eagles are Vegas' new Super Bowl favorite; Patriots are a close second

Vegas has a new favorite to win Super Bowl LII: The Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite opening the 2017 season with long odds to win it all after a 7-9 finish under Doug Pederson the year before, the Birds opened this week with 4/1 odds of taking home their first-ever Lombardi Trophy, according to futures forecasts from Bovada and Las Vegas' Westgate SuperBook.

Since falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, the Eagles have rattled off seven straight wins, including a 51-23 blowout of the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Thanks to career numbers from quarterback Carson Wentz, who holds 1/1 Bovada odds to win the MVP as a second-year starter, Philadelphia sits atop the NFL with an 8-1 record and a chance to stay undefeated in the NFC East following their Week 10 bye. Franchise history says, too, that the Eagles may very well be Super Bowl bound for the third time since 1980.

The defending champion New England Patriots, meanwhile, have been tabbed as a close second with 9/2 odds of repeating as title winners.