The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions will go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup at Ford Field on Sunday. Both of these NFC clubs are looking to stop losing skids of varying degrees. The Eagles come into this matchup 2-5 on the year and are losers in two straight, while the Lions are still searching for that first win after beginning the 2021 season 0-7.

Below, we're going to dive into this contest from a betting perspective. We'll take a look at how the lines have shifted leading up to this contest as well as give our picks for how we see this matchup unfolding. Of course, we'll also throw in a few of our favorite player props as well.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 31 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

TV: Fox

Odds: Eagles -3.5, O/U 48

Line movement

The line originally opened at Eagles -3.5. As these two games came out of Week 7, folks appeared to be taking the hook with the Lions enough that this spread dropped down to a field goal with Philly holding as the favorite. That said, this spread has since ticked back up a half-point to make it Eagles -3.5 to wrap up the week.

The pick: Lions +3.5. Not only do I like taking the Lions and the points in this matchup, but I'm also looking at Detroit on the moneyline and earning its first win of the season in Week 8. While the Lions have been without a win to this point, they've been a tough out and have kept their games close, as their 4-3 ATS record suggests. Meanwhile, they face an Eagles team that has looked disjointed on offense with Jalen Hurts under center. The Lions have been the better offense over the last three games, edging the Eagles in yards per play, so this could be a perfect spot where they can move forward with some wind in their sails and get a win at home.

Key trend: Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as a road favorite.

Over/Under total

This total has seen a pretty consistent drop as the week has progressed. After opening at 49, this number has dipped as low as 47.5. That said, it did tick upward in a half-point to make it a round 48.

The pick: Under 48. The Eagles and Lions rank 21st and 28th in the league respectfully in offensive DVOA this season, so we're not exactly looking at high-powered units to begin with. Meanwhile, Philadelphia also runs the eighth-fewest plays per game entering Week 8, meaning that the pace of this contest could be slowed and limit scoring opportunities.



Key trend: The Under is 5-0 in the Lions' last five games.

Player props to consider

Dallas Goedert total receiving yards: Over 49.5 (-115). He'll continue to see an increased targets share following the Zach Ertz trade and has already gone over this total in three of his last four games played.

Dallas Goedert total receptions: Over 3.5 (-160). The tight end has recorded four or more catches just twice this season, but there is an expectation that he'll see an increased amount of targets now that Ertz is in Arizona. The Lions also allowed Tyler Higbee -- a less prominent figure in the Rams passing attack -- to total five catches in Week 7, so there's certainly a realistic path that this tips over.