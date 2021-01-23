Texans back-up quarterback Josh McCown's interview for Houston's head coaching position came as a shock to many around the NFL, but they were not the only team to consider it. Sources said Philadelphia, where McCown wowed the staff and front office with his leadership, football acumen and people skills during his stint there as a quarterback, also gave very serious consideration to speaking to him as well. They view McCown as a future NFL head coach -- sooner rather than later -- and concocted a creative way to keep him on their practice squad to start 2020, despite him living in Texas and coaching high school football there, because he was such a valuable resource to the coaches and the quarterback room.

The Texans signed McCown to their active roster in midseason, with an eye toward him eventually staying with that organization in a coaching capacity after he retires from playing.

McCown was discussed as a potential interview and given consideration within the Eagles coaching search committee, sources said, but ultimately the fact he had no NFL coaching experience whatsoever led them not to formally request permission to speak to him. (Given how highly the Texans think of him, it's fair to presume that might not have been granted, regardless). The Eagles were intrigued by the prospect of a younger head coach on the offensive side of the ball and ended up hiring Colts assistant Nick Sirianni, 39, who is actually younger than McCown (41).

The Eagles were also very impressed by Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, who is just 34 and only two years into his coaching career (he retired from a distinguished playing career in 2015), but in the end, opted for a head coach with more sweeping coaching experience. The trend of players jumping from active player to head coach in a much faster period of time than has been the norm is something to watch in coming years, and it is only a matter of time before McCown is coaching an NFL team, whether it be in Houston or somewhere else.