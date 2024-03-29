The New York Jets are bolstering their pass-rushing unit. The club has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a trade to acquire All-Pro linebacker Haason Reddick, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. In exchange for Reddick, Philadelphia will receive a conditional draft pick in 2026. Per Jones, it is currently a third-round selection but can become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps in 2024 and has 10-plus sacks.

A trade out of Philly has been looming over Reddick throughout the offseason, particularly with the 29-year-old entering the final year of his contract. For 2024, Reddick is set to make a base salary of $14.25 million and has a $21.8 million cap charge. The Eagles had given Reddick permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, and the writing appeared to be on the wall for his departure after the team restructured Josh Sweat's contract and signed fellow pass rusher Bryce Huff in free agency.

Speaking of Huff, his departure from the Jets this offseason is what created the hole that is now being filled by Reddick, so this is a roundabout swap between these two franchises.

Reddick entered the league as the No. 13 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Temple. He played four seasons with the club before having a one-year stint with the Carolina Panthers before landing in Philadelphia. With the Eagles is where Reddick blossomed into a premier pass rusher, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods over the past two seasons as well as second-team All-Pro honors in 2022.