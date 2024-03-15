The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping one of their own. The club has reached an agreement on a restructured contract with pass rusher Josh Sweat, according to ESPN. The 26-year-old will now receive a deal with a max value of $13 million and includes $10 million guaranteed.

This comes after the Eagles were reportedly fielding trade calls on Sweat, who is entering the final year of his contract. He was wrapping up a three-year, $42 million contract extension he signed with the team back in 2021 and had no more guarantees left on that deal. Instead of shipping him out of town, Philly found a way to keep a strong piece to its pass-rushing unit intact heading into next year, while Sweat gets some financial security before possibly entering the open market in 2025.

Keeping Sweat in-house is also an important development because Philly has allowed fellow pass rusher Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade. Had it lost both players this offseason, that would've left a sizable hole to fill along its front.

Sweat has spent his entire career with the Eagles since the club drafted him in the fourth round (No. 130 overall) in 2018 out of Florida State. He was initially a rotational piece off the edge but blossomed into a key weapon among their pass rushers. Sweat earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 and followed that up with a career year in 2022 where he tallied 11.0 sacks, 48 tackles, and 23 quarterback hits (all career highs). Last season, Sweat started all 17 games for Philly and continued to be a force by totaling 23 pressures to go along with 6.5 sacks.