The Philadelphia Eagles could see some massive changes to their defense next season. The Eagles have long been built around the strength of their defensive front, but according to NFL Media, two stalwarts of that front could be on the move this offseason.

The Eagles are reportedly fielding trade calls on edge rusher Josh Sweat, and they have also given edge rusher Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade.

Sweat, 26, was the Eagles' fourth-round pick in 2018. He began his career as a rotational player but has since blossomed into one of the top edge rushers in the NFL, collecting at least six sacks in four straight seasons, including 11 in the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl in 2022.

The former Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $42 million contract extension back in 2021, and is headed into the final year of his deal with a base salary of just $1.125 million, according to Spotrac. A trade would presumably lead to an extension for Sweat with whichever team acquires his services.

Reddick, meanwhile, will turn 30 early next season but is coming off four consecutive double-digit sack campaigns, including 16 and 11 in his two years with Philadelphia. He made the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons and was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2022. He is also headed into the final year of his three-year, $45 million contract, but his $14.25 million base salary is much higher than Sweat's. Each player has three void years tacked onto the end of their deal to spread out the cap hits over multiple seasons.

The Eagles are transitioning to a new defense for the second consecutive season after they parted ways with Sean Desai and hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator. Fangio arrives from the Miami Dolphins, where he spent one season as the DC after consulting for Philly during the 2022 season. He's run defenses with strong edge rushers in the past (including Miami last year), so it's at least somewhat surprising to see Philly exploring trades for both of its starters on the edge.