Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Cowboys 'definitely' quit in second half of 37-9 blowout in Dallas

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles went into Dallas and handed the Cowboys a 37-9 loss, which all but assured the Eagles will win the NFC East. After the win, running back Jay Ajayi piled on by saying the Cowboys "definitely" quit in the second half.

From the Dallas Morning News:

Does Ajayi feel like the Eagles made Dallas quit? "Definitely," Ajayi said when asked after the game. "We got it like a mindset kind of like you felt it close to the third, early fourth like we kind of had our way with them. And it was over after that."

The Dallas Morning News added that Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery said, "That was easy! That was light!"

So, it's pretty much impossible to know for sure if the Cowboys quit in the second half, but let's run through a few stats. At halftime, the Eagles trailed 9-7. They opened up the second half with a 75-yard scoring drive. They followed that with a 90-yard scoring drive. Then they scored on an 85-yard drive. In all, the Eagles outscored the Cowboys 30-0 in the second half.

Ajayi's 71-yard run is probably the perfect way to sum up the second half.

That doesn't mean the Cowboys quit. It's entirely possible that the Eagles just methodically wore down the Cowboys over the course of the game. After all, they were the healthier and more talented team. But it's also completely natural for teams to get demoralized in the process of getting slaughtered by a division rival. It happens. It's not a huge deal.

The Cowboys' biggest problem isn't their effort level. It's a combination of injuries and one key suspension.

Anyway, the Cowboys are now 5-5 and four games back of the Eagles in the NFC East. They still have four more games to go without Ezekiel Elliott. The Eagles, on the other hand, are 9-1 and on track to snag the top seed in the NFC.

The Cowboys and Eagles are trending in completely different directions. And effort level has nothing to do with that. It has everything to with the Eagles' superior talent.