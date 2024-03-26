LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Saquon Barkley is just another chess piece in a stacked Philadelphia Eagles offense. This unit already has A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert as players Jalen Hurts can target.

Now, the Eagles are adding Barkley to the mix. Philadelphia will find ways to utilize its new chess piece, similar to how the Eagles have found ways to use Brown since trading for him two years ago.

"A couple years ago when we added A.J. [Brown], just did a lot of work (on), 'What does A.J. do well?" Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said at the NFL Annual Meetings on Tuesday. "And then you look at it even more after you get him: 'What does A.J. do well? How can we use him?'

"It's the same process here with Saquon."

The Eagles took all of the 2022 offseason to figure out Brown's strengths, paying massive dividends for them in year one. Brown set a franchise record with 1,496 yards and averaged 17.0 yards per catch with 11 touchdowns, a massive piece toward the Eagles advancing to Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia is banking on Barkley having the same impact. He's a three-down back in this offense who certainly won't be sharing touches.

"Amazing this is, good players fit well into the scheme," Sirianni said. "He's a really good player. We're really excited to have him. The style of play that he brings. Guys like that, however you use them they're gonna do a good job.

"We're working on the ways we're gonna use him now. Our offensive staff is working really hard at that. We're excited to add a player of his caliber to our team."