The NFC East title is still at stake for the Philadelphia Eagles, needing a win and a Dallas Cowboys loss to seize the division. That won't prevent head coach Nick Sirianni from resting his starters on an ailing team that has lost four of five games heading into the playoffs.

NFC East title and home game be damned, resting the starters is under consideration.

"Obviously, we always try to think through everything at all times and we are always thinking about those things," Sirianni said Monday. "We're going to do whatever we need to do to win this game. But still, that's a consideration, what you're saying, because we think through all those different things."

There are a few factors that come into play with the Eagles resting starters, starting with the potential of inclement weather heading toward the Meadowlands. A significant snowstorm is in the forecast for Sunday. Combine that with the MetLife Stadium turf and that's a recipe for disaster.

The Cowboys also play at the same time as the Eagles. An early lead by Dallas against the Washington Commanders could also impact how the Eagles approach the game as it goes on.

"We understand we are at the mercy of another team to win the division, all those different things. But we still know that we've got to -- like, you can't control that game," Sirianni said. "There are so many different things that you can't control in there, so you've got to do what you've got to do to win this game.

"And hey, we've also got to get out of the rut that we're in, and so I'm not saying to you yes, I'm not saying to you no. I'm saying to you that everything is discussed but there are some unknowns about the game, Dallas and Washington. And we've got to start -- we've got to play and coach good football, too."

As the week progresses, the Eagles will prepare for every scenario possible. Based on the simultaneous start time with the Cowboys, there's a good chance the starters at least play the first half. Of course, Sirianni has rested starters in Week 18 before -- back in 2021 when the Eagles clinched a playoff spot in Week 17 and didn't care if they were the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

"Everything is on the table. We'll think through everything on that," Sirianni said. "We are preparing right now to play the Giants, and that's been our big conversation so far.

"Later this evening, tomorrow, we'll discuss more about playing and who is up and who is down, so we'll see."