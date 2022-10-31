PHILADELPHIA -- Robert Quinn is still in the midst of processing his whirlwind week. On the Chicago Bears last week, traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, learning a new playbook, and playing two games in five days is a gauntlet for any NFL player.

The humble Quinn only knows one way to prepare. He smiled when the Eagles' game this week on "Thursday Night Football" was brought to his attention. It just adds to everything that's happened in Quinn's life over the past 120 hours.

"Get my sleep, do my boots, cold tub, stretch, drink my sodas, and get ready for the next one," Quinn said firmly. "I can complain or I gotta embrace it. I'm just gonna get ready. No one is gonna feel sorry for me."

Quinn is fully aware of the situation he walked into last week, getting traded to a Super Bowl contender and asked to be the missing piece to an already good pass rush with the likes of Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave leading the way. Add Quinn to the mix and the results improve significantly.

The Eagles finished with six sacks and 18 pressures in Sunday's dominant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 35.3% pressure rate was the second highest for Philadelphia in a game this year and the 13.0% sack rate was the third highest (Philadelphia actually had over a 14% sack rate in a game twice already).

Quinn had two pressures in 20 snaps, still getting acclimated to what the Eagles do in Jonathan Gannon's scheme. Facing 58 double teams in his first seven games, the Steelers made it a priority to stop him.

"I don't know why," Quinn said facing the double team again with a laugh. "I thought we got great rushers on the other side too. If I gotta take the double team and allow the other guys to get the one-on-one, so be it. They made the most out of it. If someone got a sack, it felt like I got one too."

Hargrave had six pressures and two sacks. Sweat had six pressures and three quarterback hits. Reddick had a sack and reserve defensive tackles Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu each had a sack filling in for the injured Jordan Davis.

That pleased Quinn when he saw his teammates feast.

"How many sacks we have? Dang good day to me!" Quinn said. "I thought we played great. Everyone had their chance to make plays and we dominated up front. We keep building off that, we're gonna get better than better. We're gonna get to have a little more fun as the year goes."

Quinn was still trapped in the whirlwind of coming to Philadelphia. Things happen fast in the NFL, yet the good butterflies were going through Quinn's stomach. Once the pads came on, the craziness of Quinn's last few days just went away.

"I'm just trying to do what I've done my entire career. Play ball and have fun with the guys out there," Quinn said. "To transition in the middle of the year was interesting, but the guys welcomed me in the locker room and made it easier with the transition.

"Everyone has embraced me and made me feel welcome. I gotta thank the guys for welcoming me as easy as they did."