The Philadelphia Eagles and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have reunited after just one year apart. Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles have agreed to terms on a three-year contract, sources told CBS Sports. ESPN is reporting Gardner-Johnson will make up to $33 million on the contract, up to $11 million per year.

Gardner-Johnson also confirmed the news on his social media account, noting he's "flying home" after a year away from Philadelphia.

Gardner-Johnson played with the Detroit Lions last season after a confusing exit from Philadelphia in free agency. He played in just three games for the Lions last season after suffering a torn pectoral in Week 2, missing most of the regular season.

The Eagles did have a multi-year offer on the table for Gardner-Johnson at the start of free agency last year, but he and his representation wanted to test the market. Those offers weren't there in a safety market that only saw Jessie Bates III get a salary north of $10 million per season. Gardner-Johnson settled for a contract worth up to $8 million with Detroit.

Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (6) in his 12 games with the Eagles in 2022, a vital part of their No. 2 pass defense that season. He had a 63.8 passer rating in coverage for the Eagles that season, along with a career-high 67 tackles.

Now Gardner-Johnson is back in Philadelphia, reunited with Darius Slay and James Bradberry.