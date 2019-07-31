Eagles tackle Jason Peters trolls Cowboys fans when bringing up NFC East rivalry

Jason Peters doesn't bite his tongue when Dallas Cowboys fans bring up the NFC East rivalry with his Philadelphia Eagles. Peters, who spends the offseason near his hometown of Queen City, Texas (which is about three hours from AT&T Stadium), typically hears Cowboys fans bring up the rivalry.

The response is always the same for Peters, as he told the Eagles website.

"I just tell them," Peters said. "'You want to see the ring?'"

The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry has developed into one of the best in football over the last several years, mainly because both teams have two franchise quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have won the NFC East in two of the past three seasons, but the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, their first championship since 1960.

Prescott certainly seems to have the edge over Wentz based on how their careers have started. Here's a comparison of Prescott's stats compared to Wentz's, adding more fire to the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry.



GP Record Comp % Yards TD INT Rating Wentz 40 23-17 63.7 10,152 70 28 92.5 Prescott 48 32-16 66.1 10,876 67 25 96.0

Prescott is 4-2 against Wentz in his career, aided by the help of Ezekiel Elliott. The Eagles have felt the wrath of Elliott since he entered the NFL in 2016, as Elliott has 96 carries for 463 yards and a touchdown in four games against Philadelphia, with the Cowboys going 4-0 against the Eagles in games Elliott has played.

The Eagles and Cowboys rivalry will continue this season as the two teams are contenders to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIV. Dallas has one of the best defenses in the NFL while the Eagles have one of the most talented rosters in the league. Both teams are expected to play deep into January.

Even though the Cowboys have recent bragging rights by sweeping the Eagles last year, the franchise has failed to reach the NFC Championship Game since 1996, the year of their last Super Bowl. The Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018 and have as many playoff wins (four) as the Cowboys since they won their last Super Bowl.

Peters certainly has merit in showing off that ring.