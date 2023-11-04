The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) make their annual trip to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) on Sunday. The Cowboys are coming off an impressive 43-20 blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams, but could be without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith (neck). The Eagles own the best record in the NFL and are looking to build off a 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 73-55.

Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 3 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread: Eagles -3

Eagles vs. Cowboys over/under: 47 points

Eagles vs. Cowboys money line: Eagles -163, Cowboys +138

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles are elite on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Jalen Hurts has developed into one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, and enters this game with 2,140 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, with 280 rushing yards with six TDs. His top targets are wide receivers A.J. Brown (60 catches, 939 yards, five TDs) and DeVonta Smith (39 catches, 482 yards, three TDs).

Defensively, Philadelphia is strong at every level. Cornerback Darius Slay is playing at a Pro Bowl level with 32 tackles, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. Haason Reddick (6.5 sacks), Josh Sweat (5.5 sacks) and Jalen Carter (3.5 sacks) combine to give the Eagles a dominant pass rush. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys enter this matchup highly confident after their dominant performance in Week 8. Quarterback Dak Prescott had his best game of the season in the team's win over the Rams, throwing for 301 yards and four touchdowns. His top target has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has 46 catches for 633 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Cowboys are led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons. The former Penn State standout enters this contest with 22 tackles, 14 QB hits, nine tackles for loss and six sacks. Cornerback Daron Bland has four interceptions, three of which have resulted in pick-sixes. See which team to pick here.

