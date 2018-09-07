Eminem to serve as Detroit Lions' honorary captain vs. Jets for Monday Night Football coin toss

Detroit loves its homegrown celebrities. It's the only explanation for Kid Rock still being around. That trend will continue on Monday night as, a little over a week after Eminem's surprise release of the album "Kamikaze," the Detroit-based rapper will serve as an honorary captain for the Detroit Lions at the coin toss for the team's season opener against the Jets at Ford Field.

The Lions announced Eminem's participation on Thursday.

Season Launch Week presented by @RocketMortgage continues with some HUGE news! Joining the #Lions captains for the coin toss is legendary Detroit-native and Grammy award-winning rapper, @EMINEM. #NYJvsDET pic.twitter.com/rGBLKd2UCo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 7, 2018

Eminem is no stranger to the Detroit sports scene. Almost a year ago, he welcomed the Pistons to Little Caesar's Arena with an appearance. On a national scale, he also has shown support for Colin Kaepernick.

It's the Lions' first season under head coach Matt Patricia, so they'll try to get off on the right foot against the Jets. Detroit failed to make the playoffs last season after making it the year before, and it struggled in the preseason. The Lions will be going up against rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who will be seeking to put a damper on Patricia's welcome.

It's a shame that the Lions aren't playing the Browns. It would have been amazing to see them name Machine Gun Kelly an honorary captain in response. All we can really bet on now is how angrily Eminem is going to call heads or tails.