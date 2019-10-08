Evan Engram dealing with sprained MCL and may miss Week 6, Giants could be without their three best playmakers
Good luck Daniel Jones
When you're facing the defending Super Bowl champions, it's all hands on deck for that week. Unfortunately for the New York Giants, who are set to head up to Foxborough for a Thursday night showdown with the New York Patriots, they'll have a lot less firepower to help them try to mount an upset. As they near that first game of Week 6, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that there is a "real chance" New York will be without starting tight end Evan Engram, who is dealing with a sprained MCL. The fact that this is a short week for the Giants doesn't help Engram's chances.
This adds to what is already a long list of premier offensive weapons the Giants will likely be without when they take on arguably the best defense in the NFL. Along with Engram's status in serious doubt, New York will most likely be without wide receiver Sterling Shepard due to a concussion -- he is expected to miss multiple weeks. Meanwhile, running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) aren't expected to be suiting up either on "Thursday Night Football" against the Patriots.
Both Engram and Shepard have emerged as Daniel Jones' No. 1 and 2 targets since the rookie quarterback took over as the starter in Week 3.
That would mean that the Giants will possibly be facing a Patriots team that ranks No. 1 in the league in DVOA without their top two rushers and top two receivers through the first five weeks of the season. Jones will have Golden Tate for his second game since coming back from his suspension, but there's no denying that the Giants are very much undermanned offensively this week.
On top of that, Jones will have to try and do something that no other rookie quarterback has ever done during Bill Belichick's tenure as the head coach of the Patriots: Get a win at Gillette Stadium. New England is 11-0 under Belichick when facing rookie signal-callers at home and 17-5 overall. The only first-year quarterbacks to take down the Patriots in the past have been Ben Roethlisberger, Mark Sanchez, Colt McCoy, Russell Wilson, and Geno Smith.
Jones will try to join that small group essentially with a hand tied behind his back on Thursday night. Things could get ugly fast for the rookie making his fourth career NFL start.
