Never one to bite his tongue, Jim McMahon recently dragged the Chicago Bears over a bed of hot coals. The former quarterback began his NFL career as the team's fifth-overall pick in 1982 out of BYU, helping to clear a path for Zach Wilson (a fellow BYU alum) to likely garner a top-5 pick this April. The two couldn't be more different in personality, though, but while Wilson likely hopes to avoid bouncing around the league like McMahon did, he wouldn't mind retiring with two Super Bowl rings.

And while McMahon's second ring was a gift from Brett Favre during their time together with the Green Bay Packers, he earned his first by leading the Bears to victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX. To him, however, that is neither here nor there -- considering he views the Packers as having always been light years beyond the Bears as an organization.

"It was the best team, or the best organization, that I've played for of the seven teams I've played for -- by far," McMahon recently told 1252 Sports. "From top to bottom it was great people."

That's a not-so-veiled shot at the Bears, a team McMahon was drafted in the first round by and played seven seasons for, before suiting up for five other teams en route to signing with the Packers as Favre's backup -- where he stayed for only two seasons (throwing a total of five passes in Green Bay).

Nonetheless, it's the Packers that have his NFL heart, while the Bears get shown his backside. And now seeing the team fail at developing Mitchell Trubisky, a drama that played out in tandem with the mostly unproductive trade for Nick Foles, now followed by the signing of Andy Dalton after failing to pry away Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks (another team McMahon once played for); the 61-year-old has a visceral take regarding why he believes things don't go well at the quarterback position in Chicago.

And this shot isn't veiled whatsoever, nor will it aid in the club's attempts at wooing Wilson.

"I think it's where quarterbacks go to die," he said.

As for the Bears, they've officially named Dalton starter for 2021 on a one-year deal but reportedly haven't given up hope on potentially landing Wilson, although defensive end Carlos Dunlap stated Wilson told him directly there would be no divorce this season from the Seahawks. That essentially makes it Dalton and draft or bust, although sitting at No. 20 in the first round draft order doesn't put them in a great position to land one of the top QB prospects.

This means they'd likely have to trade far north to position themselves for one, but when asked what they should/might do on April 29 -- McMahon could not care less. Once a highly coveted prospect and eventual first-rounder in Chicago, the former Pro Bowler rolls his eyes at the club nowadays.

"I don't know [who they should draft], don't watch them, don't care."