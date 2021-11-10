A woman is accusing Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook of assault, battery and false imprisonment in a lawsuit about an altercation a year ago in Cook's Minnesota home, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. This report comes after Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, claimed the running back was the victim of domestic abuse and extortion, in a report from ESPN.

U.S. Military Sergeant First Class Gracelyn Trimble, reportedly an ex-girlfriend of Cook's, filed a lawsuit that included graphic descriptions of violence and photos showing facial wounds. Per the Star Tribune, Trimble, 29, accused Cook, 26, of "giving me a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell." In the filing, she says Cook "grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open" after Cook became angry while she was collecting her things in the process of breaking up with him.

A screenshot of a messaging app conversation was included in the court documents and made public by the Star Tribune. The image includes a back-and-forth about fault between Trimble and another party, labeled as Cook, along with the graphic photo of her injured face.

Cook's attorney, David Valentini, released a statement, which, according to NFL Media, responded to the civil lawsuit filed Tuesday alleging that Cook assaulted the woman. The statement said that last November, Trimble broke into the home of Cook using a stolen garage door opener, assaulted Cook and maced him along with two houseguests. According to Cook's attorney's statement, she then displayed a firearm and forced Cook along with his two guests at gunpoint to remain in the residence for hours, later being injured herself when Cook attempted to prevent her from assaulting a guest.

Valentini's statement claims Trimble is now allegedly trying to extort Cook for millions of dollars. The civil suit includes a claim for unspecified monetary damages. Civil suits are common in domestic violence and assault cases because the burden of proof is lower and evidence often is difficult to attain after the fact in these types of cases. Before the lawsuit was filed, Trimble and her attorney attempted to reach a settlement with Cook, the Star Tribune reported.

The Vikings released a statement on this development, per ESPN:

"We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook's legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time."

Cook is a two-time Pro Bowl running back for the 3-5 Vikings. They play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.