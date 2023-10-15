Desmond Ridder finds himself in foreign territory. For the first time in his professional career, the Falcons quarterback has lost at home as Atlanta dropped to 3-3 on the year after losing to the Commanders at Mercedes Benz Stadium, 24-16. Before Sunday, Ridder was 5-0 at home in his NFL career while going 0-4 on the road. That made him the first quarterback since 1950 to go undefeated at home and winless on the road through nine career starts.

However, this loss goes beyond Ridder's NFL career. The former third-round pick out of Cincinnati went 26-0 at home during his collegiate career, meaning this loss snapped a 31-game home winning streak for Ridder.

Coming into Week 6, Ridder's Falcons averaged 24 points and he averaged 214.8 yards per game at home compared to just 10 points per game and 176.8 passing yards on the road. Atlanta couldn't get north of 20 points in this defeat and while Ridder did throw for 307 yards, his turnovers proved costly on Sunday. In his prior five games, Ridder has thrown just one interception. Here, the young quarterback tossed three picks in the second half that contributed to the loss.

Ridder's first interception came on the opening drive of the second half and trailing by a touchdown. Two plays after the turnover, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell connected with running back Brian Robinson for a 24-yard touchdown to go up by double-digits.

His second pick occurred in the end zone on a throw intended for Drake London and his final interception came on a third-and-1 attempt from the Washington 34-yard line with roughly 30 seconds to play in regulation.

The three turnovers in Week 6 were the key difference for Ridder in this unprecedented loss at home. In 31 career home starts dating to college, Ridder had thrown for just 15 total interceptions.

Now, Ridder and the Falcons will look to pick up the pieces of this home loss in Week 7, which kicks off a two-game road trip starting in Tampa Bay and ending in Tennessee. As we noted, Ridder has yet to win on the road in his NFL career, and for the Falcons to remain competitive in the NFC South he'll need to break that 0-4 losing streak as soon as next Sunday.