The Atlanta Falcons have officially parted ways with a former first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball. On Monday afternoon, the team announced that they had waived pass rusher Takkarist McKinley. "Takk" recorded just eight combined tackles and one sack in four games this season, as there was unfortunately more action off the field than on it.

McKinley made it clear last season that he wanted a change of scenery, and he was hoping to find it before the trade deadline earlier this month. However, the Falcons failed to find a trade partner, and McKinley took to social media to claim that the organization was turning down what he felt were viable offers.

"These Falcons turned down a second-round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year," McKinley wrote on Twitter. "The same Falcons turned down a fifth- and a sixth-round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks."

McKinley has been dealing with a groin injury since Week 2, and it has caused him to miss several games this season. Originally selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, McKinley has recorded 79 combined tackles and 17.5 sacks in 49 career games with the Falcons. He will now be subject to waivers, where the other 31 NFL teams will have chance to claim him.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for the Falcons so far in 2020, as they are tied for third place in the NFC South with a 3-6 record. Even after several heartbreaking losses to begin the season, interim head coach Raheem Morris has strung together two straight victories -- the most recent being a 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Falcons have a bye this week, and then are slated to take on the first-place New Orleans Saints in Week 11.