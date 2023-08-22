An apparent explosion at a home owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has left one person dead and another injured along with the house leveled in Mooresville, North Carolina, according to Kent Greene, the Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell.

The person killed has been identified as Robert Matthews Farley, Caleb's father, according to authorities, via Queen City News. The 61-year-old was staying at the home at the time of the apparent explosion. Authorities say that Farley's body was recovered when emergency crews were searching the debris. Meanwhile, an injured male was seen leaving the house as crews first arrived at the scene and were taken to Atrium Health CMC with non-life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

The explosion is reported to have occurred just before midnight and left the home in rubble on Tuesday morning. Authorities say that the home is a total loss as well as several vehicles. Neighbors in the areas were said to have heard a loud explosion and smelled gas. Per Queen City News, Caleb Farley was spotted at the scene with his family on Tuesday morning speaking with authorities.

The 6,535 square-foot, natural-gas home closed on May 31, 2022, for $2.05 million.

Caleb Farley, a North Carolina native, was a first-round pick of the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.