Former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson plotting a return to the NFL, as a kicker
Johnson hasn't played in the NFL since the 2011 season
Chad Johnson, once again, is publicly discussing a possible NFL comeback after last playing in the NFL in 2011. But instead of coming back as a receiver, Johnson, who will celebrate his 42nd birthday in January, has his sights set on coming back to the NFL as a kicker.
Via his Instagram account on Friday night, Johnson stated his comeback plans while showing off his recent progress.
Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his decade with the Cincinnati Bengals, did attempt -- and make -- an extra point during the 2009 preseason. A diehard soccer fan, Johnson played the sport during his childhood and has continued to play on a recreational level in retirement. In 2011, he played in an exhibition match with Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer.
While he appears to be serious about a comeback, it's anyone's guess whether or not Johnson will get a chance to tryout for an NFL team this offseason but based on the struggles of several kickers this season, Johnson could be a candidate for a team looking for a well-rounded veteran.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Receivers named to NFL's All-Time Team
Ten receivers have been added to the NFL's most prestigious team
-
Prospects to watch in New Orleans Bowl
New-age linebacker could be taken as early as Day 2
-
Prospects to watch in Las Vegas Bowl
This bowl game features a stellar matchup between an experienced left tackle and an ultra-productive...
-
Prospects to watch in Boca Raton Bowl
Two stellar offensive skill-position players with Day 2 potential will square off in this bowl...
-
NFL Draft 2020: Prospects in Cure Bowl
A wide receiver-cornerback matchup is the highlight of the game in Orlando
-
Prospects to watch in New Mexico Bowl
Three defenders in the New Mexico Bowl are on the draft radar
-
Brees, Thomas set records in blowout win
It was a special night for Brees, Thomas and everyone except the Colts
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game