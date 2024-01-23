The last time we saw Cam Newton on an NFL field was back in Week 16 of the 2021 season. While it's been essentially two full seasons since the former league MVP has been on an NFL roster, he's always left the door slightly open regarding a comeback. In the past, Newton has been selective about where he'd go if he were to return to the league, and that appears to still be the case.

Newton, along with former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall, were guests on Tuesday's edition of "Good Morning Football" and the quarterback was asked by Marshall what his top three teams would be if he were to try and mount a comeback.

"It's not even three," Newton said. "It's just really one."

Naturally, Newton was asked to reveal that lone club he'd play for, which ended up being the Atlanta Falcons.

"Me having a family now, it's always been about family and I don't see myself leaving Atlanta," Newton said. "If it's not Atlanta, I don't want to [come back]."

What adds even more spice to Newton's desire to play for the Falcons is the franchise's current pursuit of former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Newton played under Belichick during the 2020 season and by all accounts, both sides had a solid working relationship, despite the club's 7-9 record that year. Belichick has already interviewed twice for the Falcons job.

Atlanta will almost certainly have a new quarterback when it kicks off the 2024 season with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke struggling this season. Newton, 34, would most likely serve as a veteran backup at this stage of his career to whoever the Falcons bring in, possibly with the No. 8 overall pick at the NFL Draft. That said, as we've seen this year across the league, having a high-upside veteran backup can save your season, so it'll be curious to see if the Falcons -- or any other team -- tries to lure Newton back into the league.